Eggo Frozen Waffles Homestyle
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and cooked on griddles and irons just like in the home kitchen, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Pop these frozen waffles in the toaster or oven for a delightfully crisp texture and the familiar, inviting taste of homemade waffles. These satisfying frozen waffles are made with pantry-perfect staples and every serving provides a good source of 9 essential vitamins and minerals. Conveniently packaged and easy to prepare, Kellogg's Eggo Homestyle Waffles help bring warmth and smiles to fast-paced, busy mornings where getting a bite to eat may otherwise be a challenge. Great for families and individuals alike, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings such as butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. So delicious you can't just L'Eggo!
- Delicious frozen waffles with an inviting homestyle flavor and the classic Eggo shape for breakfast or anytime
- Crisp, golden, and delightfully fluffy, these waffles are made with pantry-perfect ingredients for an irresistible homemade taste
- Good source of 9 vitamins and minerals; No artificial color or flavors; Kosher Dairy; Contains wheat, egg, milk and soy ingredients
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
- Includes one, 29.6-ounce box containing 24 waffles; Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Sugar, Eggs, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Dextrose, Spice, Whey, Soy Lecithin. Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More