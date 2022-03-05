Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean and Palm, Canola and/or Cottonseed), Eggs, Contains 2% or Less of Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Cinnamon, Salt, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin A Palmitate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

