Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen French Toast
Product Details
Kellogg's Eggo Brown Sugar Cinnamon Thick and Fluffy Frozen French Toast makes it easy for your family to get in a delicious breakfast, even during busy mornings. Each piece starts with a thick slice of country bread, griddled to golden perfection and enhanced with flavorful ingredients. These Thick and Fluffy French toast slices are made without artificial colors or flavors and feature cinnamon, brown sugar, and are a good source of seven vitamins and minerals in each serving (see nutrition information for cholesterol content). Conveniently packaged and easy to prepare, simply pop them in the toaster or oven to enjoy a satisfying homemade-taste and texture in each bite. Great for families and individuals alike, these French toast slices are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite toppings such as butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. They’re so delicious you just can’t L'Eggo!
- Kellogg's Eggo Thick and Fluffy French Toast offers the delicious, homemade taste of a classic breakfast favorite with easy weekday convenience
- Crisp and delightfully fluffy, this frozen French toast is bursting with toasty cinnamon flavor and rich brown sugar
- Contains wheat, soy, egg, and milk ingredients
- See nutrition info for cholesterol content
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare
- Just pop in the toaster or oven for a warm, family-favorite breakfast
- Great for kids and adults
- Packaged for freshness and great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bread (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Cinnamon, Calcium Sulfate, Soy Lecithin), Eggs, Water, Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Brown Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Soybean Oil, Cinnamon.Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
