Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen Waffles Perspective: front
Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen Waffles Perspective: left
Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen Waffles Perspective: top
Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen Waffles

6 ct / 11.6 ozUPC: 0003800049274
Product Details

Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Thick & Fluffy Cinnamon Brown Sugar Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and the yummy flavor of cinnamon brown sugar, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Thick & Fluffy Cinnamon Brown Sugar Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings like butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. So delicious you just can't L'Eggo!

  • The yummy flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles in an extra thick Belgian-style shape
  • Crisp and golden, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the taste of cinnamon brown sugar for an irresistible homemade taste
  • Good source of 8 vitamins and minerals; Excellent source of calcium; No artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup; Kosher Dairy
  • Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1waffle (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron3.6mg20%
Niacin1.6mg10%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Canola), Eggs, Brown Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Cinnamon, Salt, Whey, Soy Lecithin.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible