Eggo Thick and Fluffy Breakfast Cinnamon Brown Sugar Frozen Waffles
Product Details
Wake up and greet the day with the feel-good taste of Eggo Thick & Fluffy Cinnamon Brown Sugar Waffles. Crafted with delicious ingredients and the yummy flavor of cinnamon brown sugar, our waffles are a perfect balance of crispy, fluffy goodness. Convenient and easy to prepare, Eggo Thick & Fluffy Cinnamon Brown Sugar Waffles bring warmth to busy mornings. Great for families and individuals, these delicious waffles are made to enjoy as a stand-alone breakfast treat or with your favorite morning toppings like butter and syrup, jellies and preserves, and whipped cream. So delicious you just can't L'Eggo!
- The yummy flavor of your favorite classic Eggo waffles in an extra thick Belgian-style shape
- Crisp and golden, our waffles are made with delicious ingredients and the taste of cinnamon brown sugar for an irresistible homemade taste
- Good source of 8 vitamins and minerals; Excellent source of calcium; No artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup; Kosher Dairy
- Quick, convenient, and easy to prepare; Just pop in the toaster oven for a warm family-favorite breakfast; Great for kids and adults
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Palm and/or Canola), Eggs, Brown Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of Molasses, Cinnamon, Salt, Whey, Soy Lecithin.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More