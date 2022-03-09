Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Eight O'Clock 100% Colombian Peaks Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee
33 ozUPC: 0001114110264
Purchase Options
Product Details
Rich and full-bodied, it’s easy to understand why Arabica beans from Colombia are so popular.Start with cold, fresh water. If your tap water has a noticeable flavor, use filtered or bottled water. Use 1-2 rounded tablespoons of ground coffee per six ounces of water. If you are grinding your beans, here are a few things to know: the finer you grind them, the stronger your coffee will be. For drip coffee makers, use a medium grind; for espresso makers and mocha pots, use a fine grind; for French press, use a coarse grind.
- 100% Arabica Coffee
- Beans are harvested at their optimum ripeness
- Rich, winey and full-bodied medium roast
- Whole Bean Coffee