Coffee is amazing. It’s no mere beverage. We take coffee personally. We care about our craft. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Eight O'Clock Coffee: a true original.

Hazelnut features our award-winning roast of 100% Colombian beans. Cultivated at a high-altitude in Colombia’s rich volcanic soils, these beans are harvested at their optimum ripeness. They are medium roasted with winey notes and a rich, elegant aroma with a full-bodied finish.