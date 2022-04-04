El Monterey Signature Egg Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheese Burrito
Product Details
Start your day off right with El Monterey Signature Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheese Burrito packed with real scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes rolled in a fresh-baked tortilla. This hearty breakfast is the perfect frozen meal for home or for when you’re on the go. Committed to quality and tradition, this El Monterey microwavable breakfast burrito delivers 11 grams of protein to keep you satisfied and help you power through the day. This individually wrapped burrito is an ideal solution for morning, noon, and night. El Monterey frozen breakfast burrito only takes a few minutes in the microwave for a quick snack or pop into the oven (or air fryer) for a crispier quick start meal!
- Individually wrapped burrito loaded with 11 grams of protein and 0 grams of trans fat per serving to start your day out right
- Keep your freezer stocked with an easy frozen breakfast or frozen meal
- At El Monterey, we promise to bring you the best Mexican food - always
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners (Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite), Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor (Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric [Added For Color]), Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract), Water Applewood Smoked Bacon Cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoke Flavoring Added (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Tomatoes (With Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Contains 2% or Less Potatoes (With Sea Salt, Canola Oil), Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Onion, Serrano Peppers, Salt, Cheddar Flavor (Corn Syrup Solids, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzyme), Salt, Yeast Extract, Disodium Phosphate, Natural Flavors, Annatto), Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
