Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners (Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite), Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor (Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric [Added For Color]), Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract), Water Applewood Smoked Bacon Cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoke Flavoring Added (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoke Flavoring, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Tomatoes (With Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Contains 2% or Less Potatoes (With Sea Salt, Canola Oil), Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Onion, Serrano Peppers, Salt, Cheddar Flavor (Corn Syrup Solids, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzyme), Salt, Yeast Extract, Disodium Phosphate, Natural Flavors, Annatto), Spice

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

