Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour [Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Vegetable Oil [Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil], Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners [Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite]), Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Non Fat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor [Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric {Added For Color}], Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract), Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color], Modified Corn Starch, Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers {Xanthan, Locust Bean and/or Guar Gums}], Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Corn Starch, Lactic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Butter Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract [Color], Natural Flavors, Annatto Extract [Color]), Process Jack and American Cheese With Peppers Product (Jack and American Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Sodium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Peppers [Red and Green Jalapeno Peppers], Salt, Lactic Acid), Red Bell Pepper, Jalapeno Peppers (With Salt, Acetic Acid, Calcium Chloride), Contains 2% or Less: Water, Process Cheddar Cheese Product (Water, Palm Oil, Natural Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Rennet Casein, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Annatto Color), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

