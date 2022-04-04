El Monterey® Signature Egg Cheese & Jalapeno Burrito
Product Details
Start your day off right with El Monterey Signature Egg, Cheese & Jalapeño Breakfast Burrito packed with real scrambled eggs, pepper jack and American cheese, red bell peppers, and jalapeno peppers wrapped with a fresh-baked flour tortilla. A perfect meatless option! This hearty breakfast is the perfect frozen meal for home or for when you’re on the go. Committed to quality and tradition, this El Monterey microwavable breakfast burrito delivers 10 grams of protein to keep you satisfied and help you power through the day. This individually wrapped burrito is an ideal solution for morning, noon, and night. El Monterey frozen breakfast burrito only takes a few minutes in the microwave for a quick snack or pop into the oven (or air fryer) for a crispier quick start meal!
- Loaded with 10 grams of protein and 0 grams of trans fat per serving to start your day out right
- Keep your freezer stocked with an easy frozen breakfast or frozen meal
- At El Monterey, we promise to bring you the best Mexican food - always
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour [Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Vegetable Oil [Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil], Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners [Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite]), Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Non Fat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor [Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric {Added For Color}], Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract), Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color], Modified Corn Starch, Cream Cheese [Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers {Xanthan, Locust Bean and/or Guar Gums}], Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Corn Starch, Lactic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Butter Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract [Color], Natural Flavors, Annatto Extract [Color]), Process Jack and American Cheese With Peppers Product (Jack and American Cheese [Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes], Water, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Sodium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Peppers [Red and Green Jalapeno Peppers], Salt, Lactic Acid), Red Bell Pepper, Jalapeno Peppers (With Salt, Acetic Acid, Calcium Chloride), Contains 2% or Less: Water, Process Cheddar Cheese Product (Water, Palm Oil, Natural Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Rennet Casein, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Annatto Color), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spice.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More