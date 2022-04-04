El Monterey® Signature Egg Sausage & Cheese Burrito
Product Details
Start your day off right with El Monterey Signature Egg, Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Burrito packed with real scrambled eggs, seasoned pork sausage, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and green chilies rolled in a fresh-baked tortilla. This hearty breakfast is the perfect frozen meal for home or for when you’re on the go. Committed to quality and tradition, this El Monterey microwavable breakfast burrito delivers 11 grams of protein to keep you satisfied and help you power through the day. This individually wrapped burrito is an ideal solution for morning, noon, and night. El Monterey frozen breakfast burrito only takes a few minutes in the microwave for a quick snack or pop into the oven (or air fryer) for a crispier quick start meal!
- Individually wrapped burrito loaded with 11 grams of protein and 0 grams of trans fat per serving to start your day out right
- Keep your freezer stocked with an easy frozen breakfast or frozen meal
- At El Monterey, we promise to bring you the best Mexican food - always
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners (Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite).Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor (Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric [Added For]), Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract).Pork Sausage (Pork, Water, Salt, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spice Extractive).Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Modified Corn Starch, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan, Locust Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Natural Flavors, Annatto Extract (Color).Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color).Tomato (With Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Green Chiles (With Salt, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride).Contains 2% or Less: Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Salt, Flavor, Spice, Chili Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More