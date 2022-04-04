Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dough Conditioners (Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite).Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor (Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric [Added For]), Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract).Pork Sausage (Pork, Water, Salt, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spice Extractive).Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Modified Corn Starch, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan, Locust Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Natural Flavors, Annatto Extract (Color).Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color).Tomato (With Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Green Chiles (With Salt, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride).Contains 2% or Less: Modified Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Salt, Flavor, Spice, Chili Pepper.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More