Ingredients

Flour Tortilla (Wheat Flour (Enriched With Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola, Palm and/or Corn Oil), Salt, Dough Conditioner (Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Guar Gum, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Metabisulfite), Scrambled Eggs (Pasteurized Whole Eggs, Nonfat Milk, Soybean Oil, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Butter Flavor (Maltodextrin, Natural Butter Flavor, Annatto and Turmeric [Added For Color]), Spice and/or Liquid Pepper Extract), Pork Sausage (Pork, Water, Salt, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Spice Extractive), Potatoes (With Sea Salt, Canola Oil), Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Modified Corn Starch, Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan, Locust Bean and/or Guar Gums]), Canola Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Nonfat Dry Milk, Whey, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Corn Starch, Lactic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Butter Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Natural Flavors, Annatto Extract (Color), Processed Cheddar Cheese Product (Water, Palm Oil, Natural Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Rennet Casein, Modified Food Starch, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Annatto Color), Water Processed Jack and American Cheese With Pepper Product (Jack and American Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Skim Milk, Palm Oil, Sodium Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Peppers (Red and Green Jalapeno Peppers), Salt, Lactic Acid, Tomatoes (With Juice, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Green Chiles (With Salt, Citric Acid, Calcium Chloride), Contains 2% or Less Onion, Vegetable Oil (Soybean, Canola and/or Corn Oil), Modified Corn Starch, Jalapeno Peppers (With Salt, Acetic Acid, Water, Calcium Chloride), Salt, Spice

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More