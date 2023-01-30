El Pensador, The Thinker, was an intellectually provocative Spanish journal first published in 1762. Its subject matter ranged from philosophy to social behavior and was highly regarded by the social elite. In the spirit of El Pensador, these Spanish wines offer an array of complexities to ponder. Iconic in style and with a Spanish flair, this wine is fashionably sophisticated yet playful. Let our Tempranillo guide you through the verses with aromatic, ripe strawberry and red cherry flavors. Elevate your experience by pairing it with lasagna, pizza, or tomato-based dishes.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Spain

Pairs well with lasagna, pizza, and tomato-based dishes

Flavors of ripe strawberry and red cherry fruit