El Pinto Mild Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0068136619634
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Roasted Green Chile, Jalapenos, Sea Salt, Garlic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
