Hover to Zoom
El Ranchero Hot Rodz
10 ozUPC: 0004628800012
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
- Cholesterol Free
- Trans Fat Free
- Made with Non GMO Corn
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 35 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium270mg12%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium33mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium69mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Flour, Vegetable Oil, Seasoning (Hot Peppers, Salt, Citric Acid, Dehydrated Lemon, Spices)
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More