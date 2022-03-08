Hover to Zoom
El Ranchero Tortilla Chips with Salt
14 ozUPC: 0004628800003
Product Details
- Cholesterol free
- Trans fat free
- Made with non-GMO corn
- All natural ingredients
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size14pieces (39 g)
Amount per serving
Calories191
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium222mg9.65%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium142mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium89mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Lime, Corn Oil and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
