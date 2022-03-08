Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 14pieces (39 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 191

% Daily value*

Total Fat 9g 11.54% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 222mg 9.65%

Total Carbohydrate 26g 9.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 0g

Protein 3g

Calcium 142mg 10%

Iron 1mg 6%

Potassium 89mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%