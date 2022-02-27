Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
El Yucateco® Chile Habanero Hot Sauce
4 fl ozUPC: 0081649301001
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
- Product: Red Habanero Hot Sauce
- Habanero peppers red tomatoes fine spices and seasonings
- Unique consistency and fiery flavor
- Net Weight: 4 oz
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Habanero Peppers, Tomato, Salt, Spices, Acetic Acid (Ph Control Agent), Xanthan Gum (Stabilizer), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate as A Preservative, Fd&C Red No 40 and Calcium Disodium EDTA To Promote Color Retention
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More