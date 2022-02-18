Danger lurks in every corner in this action RPG video game. Explore an open world rich with magic, ruins, and combat. Encounter the game’s secrets as you discover the mysteries of ELDEN RING. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware’s largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril.

Journey through the Lands Between, Adversaries with backgrounds, characters with motivations for helping or hindering your progress. Explore Landscapes and dungeons. Traverse on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players.

Create your character in this action-RPG and define your playstyle with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities, and skills found throughout the world. Pick off enemies one-by-one using stealth, or even call upon allies for aid.