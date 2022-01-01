sources Home furnishings and Accessories for the world. Our vast selection of product categories includes decorative accessories, accent furniture, mirrors, wall decor, and lighting. Our designers push creativity and fashion trends to create a visually delightful environment. Our textures and layering style meet the current vogue. focuses on offering top notch products to maintain its standard and to make living easier.

. Add a modern glow with this trio of metal lanterns in a distressed black finish. Set of 3. Holds a pillar candles85% Iron, 15% Glass.False.False.12.5" H x 7.25" D.16.25" H x 7.25" D.20.25" H x 7.25" D.3.98 lbs