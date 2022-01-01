Using the latest ultrasounic technology, the Super Dogchaser uses two ways to repel a dog. One is the discomforting but not harmful high frequency sound (20,000Hz-25,000Hz), audible to dogs but not to humans. And, the second is a super bright LED flashing strobe that temporarily blinds and confuses the dog. Helps stop the approach of unwanted dogs up to 40 feet. Also has a training setting. Can be used as a flashlight. Requires one 9 volt battery (not included). Dimensions: 4-3/4" x 1-3/4" x 3/4".