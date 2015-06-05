Elemental Herbs All Good Lips Lip Balm SPF 20 Unscented
Product Details
Whether you need a little hydration or a lot of protection, our lip balms are formulated to keep your lips soft and smooth with the most natural, safest ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Calendula , * , Organic Comfrey , * , Organic Lavender , * , Organic Plantain , * and Organic Yarrow , * , Infused In : Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil , * , Organic Beeswax , * , Organic Castor Oil , * , Raspberry Seed Oil , Non-GMO , Vitamin E . , Zinc Oxide , 8% ( Non-nanoparticle ) Purpose Sunscreen
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
