The Elite Americana 6 slice toaster oven brings a retro touch to your kitchen combined with easy to use Multi-functions. Whether you are preparing juicy roasts, crispy pizzas or delicious cookies every meal will be your family’s favorite. This toaster oven is designed to fit on your counter without taking up too much room while delivering perfect results that only a gourmet kitchen can appreciate.

Easily switch between the 4 oven function controls: broil, bake, toast, and keep Warm

Even heat technology ensures consistent, reliable heating and baking performance

Extra-large interior to bake a 12" Artisan, ready made or frozen pizza

Adjustable toasting control and timer to toast up to 6 slices of bread to the exact shade and texture

Adjustable temperature control up to 480°f

Color: Blue

Weight: 12 lbs