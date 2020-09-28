Hover to Zoom
Elite by Maxi-Matic Americana Retro Toaster Oven - Blue
1UPC: 0071705612724
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Elite Americana 6 slice toaster oven brings a retro touch to your kitchen combined with easy to use Multi-functions. Whether you are preparing juicy roasts, crispy pizzas or delicious cookies every meal will be your family’s favorite. This toaster oven is designed to fit on your counter without taking up too much room while delivering perfect results that only a gourmet kitchen can appreciate.
- Easily switch between the 4 oven function controls: broil, bake, toast, and keep Warm
- Even heat technology ensures consistent, reliable heating and baking performance
- Extra-large interior to bake a 12" Artisan, ready made or frozen pizza
- Adjustable toasting control and timer to toast up to 6 slices of bread to the exact shade and texture
- Adjustable temperature control up to 480°f
Color: Blue
Weight: 12 lbs