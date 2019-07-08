Hover to Zoom
Elite by Maxi-Matic Countertop indoor Grill
13 x 9 inUPC: 0071705611492
Product Details
If you ever wanted to be able to grill hassle-free indoors, or wanted an easy-to-clean alternative to pots, pans, and the stovetop, this is the appliance for you. Small, versatile, and user-friendly, Maxi-Matic’s electric 13-Inch Countertop Non-Stick Grill is loaded with features and can easily grill vegetables, fish, steak, chicken, kabobs and more!
- Enjoy indoor grilling!
- Non stick surface
- Dishwasher Safe
- 13"x9"