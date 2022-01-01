Cooking is quick, easy and consistent with the Elite Cuisine electric Double buffet burner. This portable electric hot plate offers reliable heating and takes up minimal cooking space with one 7-inch and one 6-inch cast iron flat cooking plates. At 1,500 watts, it heats up quickly with dual adjustable temperature knobs offering low, Med, and Hi settings. Power indicator lights offer added safety. The non-stick cast iron hot plates will ensure even cooking and make clean up a breeze. Use it when you need an extra heat source for holiday cooking and entertaining, or simply to keep food warm at a buffet station. The perfect addition to any cooks collection, it is compact enough to be stored in a cabinet, yet stylish enough to leave out for everyday use.

