The paddle quickly crushes cookies, fruit, chocolate chips or a variety of other yummy toppings and thoroughly integrates them into the mixture. All parts conveniently remove for easy cleaning. Makes 1.5 quarts of cold and creamy ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, or sorbet The Americana Electric Ice Cream Maker churns out delicious homemade ice cream in less than 40 minutes. It features a 1.5-quart Quick Freeze Bowl and a powerful motorized paddle, so making ice cream is fast, convenient and fun for the whole family!

Easy to operate and clean

Heavy duty Quick Freeze Bowl

Motor is equipped with over-heat protection