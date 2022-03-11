Hover to Zoom
Elite by Maxi-Matic Fiesta Quesadilla Maker - Red
11 inUPC: 0071705612188
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enjoy crispy, deliciously cheesy home-made Quesadillas with the Elite Cuisine 11" Quesadilla Maker. No need to go to a restaurant and pay higher prices when you can create a fiesta of delicious flavors right at home. It's easy and fun to use for the whole family. A creative and delicious treat in just minutes. Simply place a tortilla in the center, add your favorite ingredients such as cheese, peppers, beans, vegetables, rice or meats. Add another tortilla on top, shut the lid and in under 5-minutes, you'll have perfectly scored wedges of warm and golden quesadillas that everyone will love. Top it all off with guacamole and sour cream! Clean up is a cinch with the no-mess, non-stick surface that wipes clean quick and easy.
- Nonstick hot plate
- Two indicator lights let you know when the unit has power and when the unit is preheated and ready for cooking.