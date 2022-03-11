Enjoy crispy, deliciously cheesy home-made Quesadillas with the Elite Cuisine 11" Quesadilla Maker. No need to go to a restaurant and pay higher prices when you can create a fiesta of delicious flavors right at home. It's easy and fun to use for the whole family. A creative and delicious treat in just minutes. Simply place a tortilla in the center, add your favorite ingredients such as cheese, peppers, beans, vegetables, rice or meats. Add another tortilla on top, shut the lid and in under 5-minutes, you'll have perfectly scored wedges of warm and golden quesadillas that everyone will love. Top it all off with guacamole and sour cream! Clean up is a cinch with the no-mess, non-stick surface that wipes clean quick and easy.

Nonstick hot plate

Two indicator lights let you know when the unit has power and when the unit is preheated and ready for cooking.