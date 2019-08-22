Your Elite Platinum heavy duty digitally programmed Food Dehydrator is the ultimate source for making dehydrated snacks right at the comfort of home. Save money, time and eliminate unhealthy preservatives making your own dried fruits, nuts, meat jerky and even flowers. With its six individual large stainless steel dehydrating trays, each measuring at 13 x 12-inches, you can dry a large amount of assorted foods. The digital touch-panel controls allows you to adjust the built-in temperature setting with a simple touch, and program a set time with an auto shut-off system.

BPA-FREE STAINLESS STEEL: 6 mesh racks (13" x 12") accommodate a wide variety of fruits, herbs, vegetables, and meat jerky

PROGRAMMABLE TEMPERATURE from 95ºF to 160ºF and adjustable timer from 30-minutes up to 19.5 hours with automatic shutoff timer.

FUN AND CRAFTS: Perfect for hobbyists to dry flowers, potpourri or dough crafts and pet lovers to prepare healthy and delicious 100% natural treats for their furry companions.

HEALTHY SNACKS: Prepare 100% all-natural dehydrated foods and snacks with no added sugars, additives or preservatives. No more processed junk food, dry healthy fruit rolls, trail mix, granola, etc

EVEN HEAT DISTRIBUTION: using a rear mounted fan promotes even drying and air circulation. Large viewing window allows you to monitor the drying process.

SAFETY TESTED: ETL Listed at 480W of power / 120V is perfect for home use. Do not use outdoors. Dishwasher safe removable parts