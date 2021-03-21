Hover to Zoom
Elite Classic Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker - Red
1 ctUPC: 0071705612101
Purchase Options
Product Details
Be a 'pop' star with the Classic 2.5 oz. Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker traditional hot oil kettle popcorn popper by Elite. The 2.5 oz. stainless steel kettle makes up to 1 gallon of popcorn per batch in just 5 minutes to share with friends and family. It comes with a warming light to keep your popcorn hot and fresh and a convenient removable tray for serving popcorn on home movie nights.
- Make up to 1 gallon of popcorn
- Convenient removable popcorn tray
- Warming light to keep popcorn hot
- 2.5 oz. stainless steel kettle with built in stirring system
Model: EPM-250