Be a 'pop' star with the Classic 2.5 oz. Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker traditional hot oil kettle popcorn popper by Elite. The 2.5 oz. stainless steel kettle makes up to 1 gallon of popcorn per batch in just 5 minutes to share with friends and family. It comes with a warming light to keep your popcorn hot and fresh and a convenient removable tray for serving popcorn on home movie nights.

Make up to 1 gallon of popcorn

Convenient removable popcorn tray

Warming light to keep popcorn hot

2.5 oz. stainless steel kettle with built in stirring system

Model: EPM-250