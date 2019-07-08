Hover to Zoom
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White
1 ctUPC: 0071705612575
Enjoy perfectly toasted bread, bagels, English muffins and more with the Elite Cuisine 4 Slice Cool-Touch Long Toaster. Adjustable toasting controls allow you to toast to your perfect liking every time. It features illuminated controls and a toasting lever for easy and safe removal of breads, a handy cancel button to pre-stop your toasting cycle if needed, a reheat button to brings cooled toast back up to temperature without burning, also a defrost button that automatically defrosts and then toast the bread in one easy step. It also features a convenient removable crumb tray for fast and easy cleanup.
- Extra wide & long slots accommodate up to 4 slices of bread at a time
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- 6 Adjustable toast shade settings
- Space saving design
- Toaster remains cool to the touch during use
- Non-skid feet secures toaster in place
- Convenient Cancel, Reheat, and Defrost buttons
- Toast lever for easy removal after toasting