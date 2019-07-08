Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White Perspective: front
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White Perspective: left
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White Perspective: right
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White Perspective: top
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White Perspective: bottom
Elite Cuisine 4-Slice Long Slot Cool Touch Toaster - White

1 ctUPC: 0071705612575
Product Details

Enjoy perfectly toasted bread, bagels, English muffins and more with the Elite Cuisine 4 Slice Cool-Touch Long Toaster. Adjustable toasting controls allow you to toast to your perfect liking every time. It features illuminated controls and a toasting lever for easy and safe removal of breads, a handy cancel button to pre-stop your toasting cycle if needed, a reheat button to brings cooled toast back up to temperature without burning, also a defrost button that automatically defrosts and then toast the bread in one easy step. It also features a convenient removable crumb tray for fast and easy cleanup.

  • Extra wide & long slots accommodate up to 4 slices of bread at a time
  • Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
  • 6 Adjustable toast shade settings
  • Space saving design
  • Toaster remains cool to the touch during use
  • Non-skid feet secures toaster in place
  • Convenient Cancel, Reheat, and Defrost buttons
  • Toast lever for easy removal after toasting