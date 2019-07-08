Enjoy perfectly toasted bread, bagels, English muffins and more with the Elite Cuisine 4 Slice Cool-Touch Long Toaster. Adjustable toasting controls allow you to toast to your perfect liking every time. It features illuminated controls and a toasting lever for easy and safe removal of breads, a handy cancel button to pre-stop your toasting cycle if needed, a reheat button to brings cooled toast back up to temperature without burning, also a defrost button that automatically defrosts and then toast the bread in one easy step. It also features a convenient removable crumb tray for fast and easy cleanup.

Extra wide & long slots accommodate up to 4 slices of bread at a time

Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

6 Adjustable toast shade settings

Space saving design

Toaster remains cool to the touch during use

Non-skid feet secures toaster in place

Convenient Cancel, Reheat, and Defrost buttons

Toast lever for easy removal after toasting