There is nothing quite like a tall glass of fresh squeezed OJ to get you going in the morning. The Elite Cuisine Citrus Juicer makes perfectly squeezed citrus juice by way of its pulp and seed strainer, making 2 cups of juice with just the right amount of pulp, without the seeds. Easy disassembly and cleaning makes this juicer a no fuss, no mess performer and operates at a conservative 30 Watts.

. Transparent juice container. Self-reversing reamer cone rotates automatically when pressure is applied. Easy pour spout. Strainer/Pulp and seed collector. Handle for easy pouring. Detachable parts are dishwasher safe30W.2 Cup.1.87 lbs