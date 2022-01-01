Designed to serve large parties, the Elite Cuisine 30-cup Coffee Brewer is the best solution for office breakrooms and social gatherings. Brew time is around 1 minute per cup, which means your high volume gathering will be refreshed and energized in no time! Internal water level markings allow you to fill the brewer to the desired serving amount so you can make just the right amount of coffee or plenty extra. Constructed in an attractive Stainless Steel interior and exterior finish for easy cleaning and a great look! Heat resistant handles and a locking lid allow for safe carrying and transport. A high flow, drip-less dispenser allows you to fill single servings or carafes with ease! Forget wasteful paper filters! The Elite Cuisine Coffee Brewer features a removable plastic filter for quick and easy cleaning.

Feature Benefits: