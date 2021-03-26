Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Elite Dual Tray Stainless Steel Buffet Server - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0071705612052
Purchase Options
Product Details
Keep your party guests happy with warm, great tasting food with this buffet server. The two stainless steel trays will hold two and a half quarts of your favorite hot dishes. The base is perfect for serving hors d’oeuvres and other dishes. Three slotted domed lids are included. This is a perfect gift for those that like to entertain.
- Buffet server with 2 2-1/2-quart stainless-steel buffet trays
- Stay cool knobs and handles
- User-friendly control dial for adjusting the heat from low to high
- Cool touch handles
- Power on light indicator
- Non-skid feet
Model: EWM-6122
Dimensions: 17 Inch x 6 Inch x 14.5 Inch