Keep your party guests happy with warm, great tasting food with this buffet server. The two stainless steel trays will hold two and a half quarts of your favorite hot dishes. The base is perfect for serving hors d’oeuvres and other dishes. Three slotted domed lids are included. This is a perfect gift for those that like to entertain.

Buffet server with 2 2-1/2-quart stainless-steel buffet trays

Stay cool knobs and handles

User-friendly control dial for adjusting the heat from low to high

Cool touch handles

Power on light indicator

Non-skid feet

Model: EWM-6122

Dimensions: 17 Inch x 6 Inch x 14.5 Inch