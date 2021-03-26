Elite Dual Tray Stainless Steel Buffet Server - Silver Perspective: front
Elite Dual Tray Stainless Steel Buffet Server - Silver Perspective: back
Elite Dual Tray Stainless Steel Buffet Server - Silver

1 ctUPC: 0071705612052
Product Details

Keep your party guests happy with warm, great tasting food with this buffet server. The two stainless steel trays will hold two and a half quarts of your favorite hot dishes. The base is perfect for serving hors d’oeuvres and other dishes. Three slotted domed lids are included. This is a perfect gift for those that like to entertain.

  • Buffet server with 2 2-1/2-quart stainless-steel buffet trays
  • Stay cool knobs and handles
  • User-friendly control dial for adjusting the heat from low to high
  • Cool touch handles
  • Power on light indicator
  • Non-skid feet

Model: EWM-6122

Dimensions: 17 Inch x 6 Inch x 14.5 Inch