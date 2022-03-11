Hover to Zoom
Elite Gourmet 5-Stainless Steel Tray Food Dehydrator
1 ctUPC: 0071705612875
Product Details
Enjoy homemade, nutritious and natural foods with the Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator with 5-stainless steel trays. Dehydrate and preserve foods quickly, easily and at a fraction of the cost of commercially dried foods. Perfect for fruits, meats, fish, vegetables, greens, herbs, and spices. Create delicious meat snacks, dried fruits and much more.
- 5 Trays
- Dry a variety of foods for healthy snacks, Stackable trays (11.5” x 8” each) for your desired capacity, Fan forced air dries evenly and shortens dehydrating time
- On/Off switch with temperature adjust knob
- Stainless Steel