Enjoy homemade, nutritious and natural foods with the Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator with 5-stainless steel trays. Dehydrate and preserve foods quickly, easily and at a fraction of the cost of commercially dried foods. Perfect for fruits, meats, fish, vegetables, greens, herbs, and spices. Create delicious meat snacks, dried fruits and much more.

5 Trays

Dry a variety of foods for healthy snacks, Stackable trays (11.5” x 8” each) for your desired capacity, Fan forced air dries evenly and shortens dehydrating time

On/Off switch with temperature adjust knob

Stainless Steel