Elite Gourmet 5Qt. Digital Rapid Air Fryer/Multi-cooker Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Elite Gourmet 5Qt. Digital Rapid Air Fryer/Multi-cooker

1 ctUPC: 0071705612878
Purchase Options

Product Details

GUILT-FREE AIR FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders, small roasts and chickens, pizza, cakes and so much faster and easier; Also included is a cooking guide and 26 full color recipes to get you started.

  • 5QT
  • Adjustable time and temperature dial
  • Large Capacity
  • The exterior of the Elite Gourmet air fryer multi cooker retains its pristine