Hover to Zoom
Elite Gourmet 8 Function Toaster Oven Broiler
0.8 cu ftUPC: 0071705612026
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Elite Cuisine 8-Multifunction Countertop Toaster Oven Broiler is the perfect All-In-One Kitchen Appliance. A great addition to any kitchen, it can broil, bake, toast, keep warm and has a rotisserie function. There is even an oven-top nonstick grill, griddle, & steamer with a high-top dome lid to use while cooking in the oven! Its large 23L/6 slice/0.8cuft capacity cooks meals big enough for the whole family and can even bake up to a 12 pizza!
- Numerous cooking features for grilling, baking, broiling, toasting, steaming and rotisserie
- Cord length: 36 Inches
- 8 multi functions
- Adjustable temperature control knob from 150°F to 450°F