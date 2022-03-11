The Elite Cuisine 8-Multifunction Countertop Toaster Oven Broiler is the perfect All-In-One Kitchen Appliance. A great addition to any kitchen, it can broil, bake, toast, keep warm and has a rotisserie function. There is even an oven-top nonstick grill, griddle, & steamer with a high-top dome lid to use while cooking in the oven! Its large 23L/6 slice/0.8cuft capacity cooks meals big enough for the whole family and can even bake up to a 12 pizza!

Numerous cooking features for grilling, baking, broiling, toasting, steaming and rotisserie

Cord length: 36 Inches

8 multi functions

Adjustable temperature control knob from 150°F to 450°F