Elite Gourmet Americana Collection Retro 4-Slice Toaster Oven
9 inUPC: 0071705612821
Product Details
Add a touch of class and sophistication with the Americana Vintage Art Deco Retro-style Toaster Oven. Toast up to 4 slices of bread, bagels, a 9” personal pizza or broil an open-faced sandwich. With an adjustable timer and 60-minute timer, baking and roasting is fast, easy and delicious. It uses modern-day technology of 1300 watts heated glass tube elements for the ultimate heating system and control. Clean up is also a cinch with a removable crumb and drip pan.
- Copper accents
- Adjustable timer
- 1300 WATTS OF POWER with specially designed glass tubing heating rods, the built-in temperature thermostat maintains even cooking heat to keep food warm, bake or toast