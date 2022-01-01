Add a touch of class and sophistication with the Americana Vintage Art Deco Retro-style Toaster Oven. Toast up to 4 slices of bread, bagels, a 9” personal pizza or broil an open-faced sandwich. With an adjustable timer and 60-minute timer, baking and roasting is fast, easy and delicious. It uses modern-day technology of 1300 watts heated glass tube elements for the ultimate heating system and control. Clean up is also a cinch with a removable crumb and drip pan.

Copper accents

Adjustable timer

1300 WATTS OF POWER with specially designed glass tubing heating rods, the built-in temperature thermostat maintains even cooking heat to keep food warm, bake or toast