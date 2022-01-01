Preparing meals for the family has never been easier when using the Elite Gourmet 3.5-Quart Casserole Slow Cooker. It has been designed for today’s family that is always on the go. The tempered glass locking lid makes this an ideal way to carry your culinary creations to any get together and keep them warm when you arrive! It features keep warm, low, and high temperature settings perfect for making chilis, stews, sauces and even a 3.5lb. chicken or roast and is the perfect addition to any kitchen! The removable stoneware pot makes clean up a breeze. Your family will love it and so will you!

Manual Warm/Low/High Temperature settings to cook and keep food warm until serving

Oven-safe stoneware

9-inch x 13-inch removable rectangular stoneware is perfectly shaped and sized for casseroles, lasagnas, desserts and other potluck dishes