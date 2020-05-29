Elite Gourmet Compact Air Fryer - Blue Perspective: front
Elite Gourmet Compact Air Fryer - Blue

1 qtUPC: 0071705612810
Product Details

  • COMPACT SIZE: The PFOA/PTFE free non-stick pan and rack hold 1Qt or up to 3/4Lb of food perfect for personal use or when cooking for a few
  • Cook faster and more safely than in oil, eliminating splatter burns and reducing electricity use.
  • HEALTHY EATING by cooking with 85% less oil for fat-free delicious meals. Same flavor and crispy finish without the added calories
  • ADJUSTABLE TIME/TEMP gives you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to fry, bake, grill and roast all in one
  • A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 195°F to 395°F degrees and a 30-minute timer automatically shuts off the Elite Gourmet Air Fryer at the end of the cooking cycle.
  • GUILT-FREE FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders and more without fatty oils. Includes delicious and healthy recipes to get you started.
  • COOL-TOUCH HANDLE lets you safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands.
  • The exterior of the Elite Gourmet Air Fryer retains its pristine condition with just a damp cloth.
  • ETL APPROVED 1000-watt/120V air fryer with 1 quart capacity is ideal for home kitchen use.
  • Dishwasher safe removable PFOA/PTFE Free non-stick coated 1 quart drawer pan with removable frying rack for fast, easy clean-up.