Hover to Zoom
Elite Gourmet Compact Air Fryer - Blue
1 qtUPC: 0071705612810
Purchase Options
Product Details
- COMPACT SIZE: The PFOA/PTFE free non-stick pan and rack hold 1Qt or up to 3/4Lb of food perfect for personal use or when cooking for a few
- Cook faster and more safely than in oil, eliminating splatter burns and reducing electricity use.
- HEALTHY EATING by cooking with 85% less oil for fat-free delicious meals. Same flavor and crispy finish without the added calories
- ADJUSTABLE TIME/TEMP gives you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to fry, bake, grill and roast all in one
- A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 195°F to 395°F degrees and a 30-minute timer automatically shuts off the Elite Gourmet Air Fryer at the end of the cooking cycle.
- GUILT-FREE FRYING lets you enjoy crispy veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders and more without fatty oils. Includes delicious and healthy recipes to get you started.
- COOL-TOUCH HANDLE lets you safely remove fried foods from the air fryer without burning your hands.
- The exterior of the Elite Gourmet Air Fryer retains its pristine condition with just a damp cloth.
- ETL APPROVED 1000-watt/120V air fryer with 1 quart capacity is ideal for home kitchen use.
- Dishwasher safe removable PFOA/PTFE Free non-stick coated 1 quart drawer pan with removable frying rack for fast, easy clean-up.