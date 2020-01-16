Removable parts are all dishwasher safe. Avoid heating up your kitchen with a big conventional oven, save time and use less energy with the Elite platinum Double Door countertop oven, The perfect supplement for the holidays when your kitchen needs goes on double duty! Introducing the Elite platinum Double Door countertop oven, The perfect stand-in or supplement to conventional ovens. This dual door Rotisserie and convection oven will have you forget about your traditional oven altogether! Toast, bake, broil, and Rotisserie your way to delicious, hearty meals and decadent desserts - this oven can do it all! With heating elements on top and bottom that can be independently turned on using the separate temperature dials, a 60-minute timer, and a function dial, This oven really has the versatility you've been waiting for.

Independent Temperature Knobs up to 450°F to separately control top and bottom heating elements - turn on only one or both at the same time; 60-minute timer with signal turns oven off automatically

Stainless Steel door handle, frame, and panel adds style and elegance. Oven door constructed of safety tempered glass, and slide-out crumb and grease tray makes clean up a cinch.

45L capacity - Fits 9 slices of toast on 2 racks for a total of 18 slices and roasts up to a 20lb turkey. Four rack positions fit up to 2 x 14" pizzas with interior dimensions of 16-3/8 W x 15-7/8 D x 8-1/2 H (upper element to rack at bottom position

Convection feature circulates hot air inside the oven for flakier crusts, deeper flavors and more tender meats, in less time. Rotisserie spit & Fork assembly rotates food inside the oven while roasting it to perfection.

Includes: