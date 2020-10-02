The Elite Gourmet 5-Tier Food Dehydrator has 350 Watts of drying power to ensure you can dry more food, faster and easier. Enjoy nutritious, delicious & low-calorie snacks with the Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator. The adjustable temperature control (95°F -160°F) gives you the flexibility to achieve the best results when drying different foods that need varying temperature settings. The air flow forces the heated air up into the 5 trays with no rotation needed, keeping the air always circulating and moving to give optimal and consistent drying.

Adjustable time and temperature control

Dehydrates food

Dishwasher Safe

5 Trays