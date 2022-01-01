The Elite Platinum Oil-Free Air Fryer has a variety of functions to handle a wide array of cooking tasks. With its easy to use Timer and Temperature control knobs, you can fry, cook, or even bake your favorite meals and snacks with ease! Not only can you cook foods without the mess of oil but you can cook faster which saves you time and energy. Unlike most conventional deep fryers, the Oil-Free Air Fryer's unique vapor system combined with circulating hot air will automatically make foods crispier and of course healthier without oil.

