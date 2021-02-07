The Elite Gourmet Personal Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker features a compact and sleek design that takes up limited counter space and fits into any nook. Perfect for small spaces such as office kitchens, dorm rooms or recreational vehicles. Quickly and effortlessly brew your favorite coffee blend to jump start your day. The coffee maker is also compatible with most coffee cups or travel mugs to fit directly under the dispenser so fresh coffee is always ready for you.

Quick Instant Brew Time

The single-touch operation allows you to quickly brew up to 12 oz. of coffee, consistent to a coffee-house temperature.

Includes reusable filter for use with coffee grounds and even loose-leaf tea.

Brews 12 oz