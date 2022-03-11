The family-sized Elite Gourmet Non-stick Electric Griddle has a whopping 153-Sq inch cooking surface is perfect for fun family meals. The 17x 9 large surface is great for large pancakes, fluffy french toast, or your favorite fried eggs yet compact so you can easily pack in your RV or on your camping trips. The non-stick cooking surface heats quickly and evenly and the removable, adjustable thermostat allows you to select the perfect temperature for cooking a variety of healthy meals. It is quick and easy to clean due to its non-stick cooking surface which allows for easy food release. Features also include a modern design and cool-touch handles for serving.

Family size

Up to 425°F