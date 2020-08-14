The Elite Gourmet 6Qt. Old Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker churns out delicious homemade ice cream in just minutes. It features a 6-quart heavy duty aluminum canister and a powerful 90-rpm motor, so making ice cream is fast, convenient and fun for the whole family! It’s great for entertaining at family parties, BBQ’s and picnics using all of your favorite ice cream, sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt recipes. The motor turns a six-fin paddle that whips air into the ingredients producing a smooth, rich soft serve ice cream. The paddle quickly crushes cookies, fruit, chocolate chips or a variety of other yummy toppings and thoroughly integrates them into the mixture. The old-fashioned Appalachian wood bucket holds ice and rock salt, keeping the canister at the optimal 10°F temperature. All parts conveniently remove for easy cleaning.

Freeze up to 6 Quarts of cold and creamy ice cream

Quick and Easy to use

ETL APPROVED 50-watt/120V for home kitchen use