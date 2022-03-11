Make your food and take it to go with the Elite Cuisine EPB-1800 Personal Drink Blender and Travel Cups. It includes spill-proof containers with lids that are 16 oz each with foam grips for easy handling. This Elite 17-piece personal blender also has a small grinder cup that can be used to shred cheese, grind coffee beans or dice vegetables. It's also ideal for creating smoothies and shakes or making homemade salsa.

300-Watt

BPA Free

Personal Drink Blender

17pc