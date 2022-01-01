Hover to Zoom
Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Casserole Slow Cooker with Locking Lid - Silver/Black
3.5 qtUPC: 0071705612762
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Manual Warm/Low/High Temperature settings to cook and keep food warm until serving
- Locking lid design and oversized handles for easy transport and prevents messy spills when bringing dishes for potlucks and other gatherings
- PFOA/PTFE Free Oven-Safe Stoneware Pan lets you go from slow cooker to oven and then directly to the dining table
- 9-inch x 13-inch removable rectangular stoneware is perfectly shaped and sized for casseroles, lasagnas, desserts and other potluck dishes
- Prep meals in advance or bring on the go, the Elite Gourmet 3.5Qt. Casserole Slow Cooker makes entertaining a breeze
- Dishwasher safe tempered glass lid and stoneware pot with cool touch handles and knobs makes clean-up quick and easy