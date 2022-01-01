Keep the party going with the Stainless Steel Buffet Server and Warming Tray by Elite Platinum. A total of three brushed stainless steel 2.5 quart buffet trays and a flat 8-inch by 18-inchwarming tray warm hors d' oeuvres and other foods like fluffy mashed potatoes and rich, saucy gravy.

Three 2.5 quart stainless steel buffet trays with non-stick enamel coating

Stainless Steel finish

Adjustable temperature control powered at 200 watts

Model: EWM-6171