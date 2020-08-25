Unlike most conventional toaster ovens, the Air Fryer Oven uses a unique vapor system combined with circulating hot air will automatically make your foods crispier, tastier and juicier and most of all healthier without the unnecessary fat and oil. Its extra-large 10-quart capacity and mesh basket gives you the ability to cook for a large hungry crowd all at once. The Elite Gourmet Infinite-Use Programmable Air Fryer Oven has a variety of functions to achieve a wide array of cooking tasks. With its easy to use Adjustable 60-minute Timer and Temperature controls, you can fry, cook, bake, broil and roast your favorite meals and snacks with ease! Not only can you cook foods without the mess of greasy oil, but you can cook faster which saves you time and energy, no preheatingnecessary

ROAST, BAKE, TOAST, BROIL & FRY by cooking with hot convection air for extra quick results.

Simply add food to the provided cooking pan, wire rack or frying basket and start cooking!

ADJUSTABLE TIME AND TEMPERATURE dials give you the ultimate in cooking control and versatility allowing you to fry, bake, grill and roast all in one!

A high-power convection fan envelopes food in temperatures from 0 to 450F degrees and a 60-minute timer automatically shuts off the oven at the end of the cooking cycle.

PRE-PROGRAMMED MENU FUNCTIONS lets you select easy-to-use cooking times and temperatures for certain foods.

The oven also comes with a full-color booklet featuring 26 delicious and healthy recipes to get you started.

AIR FRYING IN AN OVEN is Oil-free & Delicious. It uses up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods

The Toaster Oven Air Fryer uses cooking technology by circulating 360°hot air within the oven, resulting in crunchy food with little or no oil, promising you healthy eating as well as great flavor

Dimensions: 15.2-Inch x 14.7-Inch x 14.1-Inch