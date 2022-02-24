Economical and easy to use, the Elite Gourmet 8.5 Quart Slow Cooker offers a healthier method of serving delicious homemade meals with minimal effort. This essential kitchen accessory lets you use lower priced cuts of meat, such as briskets and pork shoulder roasts, and eliminate oils to create low-fat and nutrient-rich main dishes. Because you don’t have to keep checking the contents, you are free to read that new best-seller or enjoy a day at the beach. Dinner will be piping-hot and ready to eat when you return.

Jumbo oval slow cooker

Adjustable Settings

Dishwasher safe

Wattage: 380 watts

Pan Shape: Oval

Capacity: 8.5 qt.

Weight: 15 lbs

Dimensions: 13-Inch Heigh x 13-Inch Width x 16.75-Inch Depth