You're ready for any journey with Elite Luggage's Sunshine 3-Piece Luggage Collection. This luggage set features smart organizational interior to help lighten the load. All-pieces also feature a fully lined interior with zipper compartment and compression straps. The impact resistant hard-shell shell features ergonomic top and side grab handles and seats confident on 8 multi-directional spinner wheels that have been matched with a retractable telescopic handle to offer a maximum travel experience.

Hardshell body and absorbs impact by flexing

Telescopic handle with push-button mechanism

8-directional spinner wheels for mobility

Packing Dimensions: 27.5”H x 18.5”W x 11.75”D 23.5”H x 16”W x 10.25”D 19.5”H x 13.5”W x 8.5”D.

Exterior Dimensions: 29.5”H x 19.5”W x 12.25”D (9.83 lbs.) 25.5”H x 17”W x 10.75”D (8.13 lbs.) 21.5”H x 14.5”W x 9”D (6.39 lbs.).

