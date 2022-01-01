Hover to Zoom
Elite Luggage Sunshine 3-Pc Hardside Spinner Luggage Set - Purple
1 ctUPC: 0069439691107
Purchase Options
Product Details
You're ready for any journey with this Traveler's Choice Elite 3-piece luggage set. It comes with a smart organizational interior to help lighten the load. The impact-resistant hard-shell plastic construction features ergonomic top and side grab handles and seats confident on multidirectional spinner wheels that have been matched with a retractable telescopic handle to offer great travel experience.
- 8-directional spinner wheels for mobility
- Wheels: eight-directional spinner wheels
- Hardshell body and absorbs impact by flexing
- Telescopic handle with push-button mechanism
Exterior Dimensions: 29.5”H x 19.5”W x 12.25”D (9.83 lbs.) 25.5”H x 17”W x 10.75”D (8.13 lbs.) 21.5”H x 14.5”W x 9”D (6.39 lbs.).
Packing Dimensions: 27.5”H x 18.5”W x 11.75”D 23.5”H x 16”W x 10.25”D 19.5”H x 13.5”W x 8.5”D.