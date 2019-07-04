Cook, sauté, fry, simmer or braise with the ease of a nonstick cooking surface plus the flexibility of a jumbo sized deep dish pan with the Elite Platinum Jumbo Electric Skillet. Make an Egg and Cheese casserole for breakfast or a savory Mexican Enchilada for dinner. With a 3.15 inch depth and 13 x 16 inch cooking surface, this electric skillet gives you the jumbo-sized capacity to make a variety of meals in just one pan without splatters.

Simplify meal time with our family sized 8-Quart electric skillet. Enjoy fluffy pancakes, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and flavorful stir fried veggies. Serves 6 to 8 people.

Lock in flavors and moisture with the clear, tempered glass lid. Extra largepan dimensions let you fry chicken for the whole family, and an integrated easy-pour spout lets you drain off excess juices

Rapid + even heat from our fully-embedded m-shaped heating element. With its Trigger-Release control probe, you can pinpoint temperatures of 200-400°f degrees and prevent hot spots and scorched food.

Dishwasher safe and fully immersible in your sink for fast, easy clean-up upon removal of the temperature control unit.

Thick cast aluminum body with Black lacquer finish resists rusting or warping for added resilience.

Pfoa free honeycomb non-stick quickly releases food for a no-fuss quick and easy clean up. Scratch resistant surface allows for worry-free cooking!

Safety Tested ETL listed 1500 watt/120V large electric skillet is ideal for home kitchen use.

Tall spatter-deterrent sides and cool-touch knobs and handles make this cooking essential a thoughtful housewarming or wedding gift